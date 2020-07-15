Infinix Smart 4 Plus to launch soon in India

Infinix Smart 4 Plus will come with an HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and 320 ppi.

Advertisement

Infinix is soon going to launch Infinix Smart 4 Plus smartphone in India. The phone will be the successor of Smart 3 Plus which was launched in India last year.



As per a press statement by the company, Infinix Smart 4 Plus will focus on a big battery and a big screen. However, Infinix has not revealed the exact screen size and battery details. Apart from this, no other detail has been revealed by the company.



Previously, Infinix Smart 4 Plus with model number Infinix-X680D was spotted on Google Play Console listing. The listing revealed that the smartphone will come with 3GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system.



Further, it also revealed that the phone will come with an HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and 320 ppi. The phone will come with a waterdrop notch. Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.





Infinix Smart 3 Plus Specifications



Infinix Smart 3 Plus has a 6.21-inch HD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Powered by 2.0GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor with IMG PowerVR GPU the phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.



Infinix Smart 3 Plus has a 3500mAh battery and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s XOS running on top of it. On the camera front, it sports a triple rear camera module with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter and a low-light sensor. For the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.





