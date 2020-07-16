Advertisement

Infinix Smart 4 Plus launch set for July 21 in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 4:37 pm

Infinix Smart 4 Plus will focus on a big battery and a big screen.
Infinix will be launching Infinix Smart 4 Plus in India on July 21, reveals a banner on Flipkart. The phone will be unveiled at 12pm (noon) on the said date. The phone will be the successor of Smart 3 Plus which was launched in India last year.

The Flipkart banner, however, does not reveal the name of the phone but the Facebook and Twitter teasers from Infinix has revealed the name as Infinix Smart 4 Plus. Infinix stated that it will start revealing the specifications of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus from today, July 16.

The teaser image on Flipkart reveals that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The company is teasing the phone with a big battery using the hashtag FullPower24Hr. However, not much details about the upcoming smartphone are known at the moment.

 


Earlier the company confirmed that Infinix Smart 4 Plus will focus on a big battery and a big screen. However, Infinix has not revealed the exact screen size and battery details.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Previously, Infinix Smart 4 Plus with model number Infinix-X680D was spotted on Google Play Console listing. The listing revealed that the smartphone will come with 3GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system.

Further, it also revealed that the phone will come with an HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and 320 ppi. The phone will come with a waterdrop notch. Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

