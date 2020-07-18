Advertisement

Infinix Smart 4 Plus confirmed to feature 6000mAh battery, triple camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 18, 2020 11:35 am

The battery is claimed to offer 23 hours of video playback, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of surfing and 38 hours of 4G talk time.
Infinix is gearing up to launch Infinix Smart 4 Plus in India on July 21. Now ahead of the launch, the phone has been confirmed to feature a massive 6000mAh battery.

While the company has not unveiled all the specifications of the Smart 4 Plus, a Flipkart teaser page for the phone has revealed that the phone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery.

The battery is claimed to offer 23 hours of video playback, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of surfing and 38 hours of 4G talk time, as per a teaser on Flipkart. It also says that there will be the largest display on the Infinix Smart 4 Plus to watch movies and shows.

The teaser page also reveals the design of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus as per which the phone will feature an AI triple camera setup on the back. There is also a fingerprint reader on the back with the Infinix branding under it.  Infinix will unveil more information in the coming days ahead of its July 21 launch.

 

An earlier Flipkart listing revealed that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Previously, Infinix Smart 4 Plus with model number Infinix-X680D was spotted on Google Play Console listing. The listing revealed that the smartphone will come with 3GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system.

Further, it also revealed that the phone will come with an HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and 320 ppi. The phone will come with a waterdrop notch. Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

