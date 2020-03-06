  • 13:49 Mar 06, 2020

Infinix S5 Pro with 16MP pop-up selfie camera launched for Rs 9,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 06, 2020 1:05 pm

Infinix S5 Pro comes in Forest Green and Violet colours.
Infinix has today launched its new phone in India - Infinix S5 Pro. the phone comes in a single storage of 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs 9,999.

 

Infinix S5 Pro will be made available exclusively via Flipkart starting March 13. It comes in Forest Green and Violet colours. After Infinix S5 Lite and Infinix S5, the Infinix S5 Pro will be third smartphone in Infinix S5 series of smartphones.

Infinix S5 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels along with 480 nits brightness, a pixel density of 394ppi and 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.35GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card.
Infinix S5 Pro
The major highlight of the smartphone is the new pop-up selfie camera with 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. For the rear, it comes with a triple camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a dedicated Low light sensor along with dual-LED flash. At this price tag, it is the cheapest smartphone in the market to feature a pop-up camera module.

 
The phone runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 custom skin on top and it is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery that draws power through a micro-USB port at up to 10W. The Infinix S5 Pro features a rear fingerprint sensor as well. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

 

