Infinix Note 8, Note 8i announced with quad cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

Infinix Note 8, Note 8i feature Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness, quad-camera setups, 5200mAh battery batteries and MediaTek G80 processors.

Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 8 and Note 8i smartphones. As of now, there is no word on their pricing of both smartphones. Infinix Note 8 comes in Deepsea Luster, Silver Diamond and Iceland Fantasy colours. Infinix Note 8i comes in Obsidian Black, Tranquil Blue and Ice Diamond colours.



Both the phones feature Pinhole display with 480 nits brightness, quad-camera setups, 5200mAh battery batteries and MediaTek G80 processors.





Infinix Note 8 specifications



Infinix Note 8 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Pinhole display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 480 nits brightness and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also microSD card slot for storage expansion.



Infinix Note 8 comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and an AI Lens. For the front, the company has provided a dual camera setup of a 16-megapixel shooter and a portrait camera for selfies and video calling.



The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 7.1 and it is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 18W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.





Infinix Note 8i specifications





Infinix Note 8i, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch HD+ Pinhole display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The phone is powered by the same octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.



The phone has 4GB RAM + 64GB option, 4GB RAM + 128GB model and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the storage via microSD card. Like Infinix Note 8, this one also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.



Infinix Note 8i also comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor and AI Lens with quad-LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.



It also runs on Android 10 based on XOS 7.1 and it is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.

