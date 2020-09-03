Infinix Note 7 confirmed to launch on September 16 in India

The brand has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in the country this month.

Advertisement

Infinix has confirmed that it will be launching its latest smartphone, the Infinix Note 7, in India. The brand has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in the country this month.

The company announced the launch date of Infinix Note 7 on its official YouTube channel. The company posted a video that reveals that the smartphone will be launched on September 16. To recall, the company introduced Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite smartphones this year. One should also expect the company to make some announcements about the Infinix Note 7 Lite during the launch event.

Infinix Note 7 specifications and features

Advertisement

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor and backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Infinix Note 7 comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, the company has provided a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling along with a front flash.