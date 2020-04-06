Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite announced with 48MP quad cameras, 5000mAh battery

Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite feature punch-hole displays, 48MP quad-camera setups, big batteries and MediaTek processors.

Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite smartphones. As of now, there is no word on their pricing. Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite are listed on the official site with the complete specifications. Both the phones feature punch-hole displays, 48MP quad-camera setups, big batteries and MediaTek processors.



Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor clocked at 2GHz coupled with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also microSD card slot for storage expansion.



Infinix Note 7 comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, the company has provided a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling along with a front flash.



The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.



Infinix Note 7 Lite, on the other hand, features a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The SoC is not mentioned on the Infinix website yet, but it features the IMG GE8320 GPU clocked at 650MHz. So it should be the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.





The phone has 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and the storage can be expanded through microSD. Like Infinix Note 7, this one also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has support for Face Unlock.



Infinix Note 7 Lite also comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.



It also runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack.





