Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Launched in India: All Details

Infinix Note 50x 5G+ has been announced in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Chipset under the hood along with a 5500mAh battery, IP64 rating, an LCD screen, and much more. Here’s everything to know about the newly launched budget 5G smartphone from the Chinese brand.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+: Price, Availability, Offers

Priced at Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim, the Infinix device will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting April 3, 2025. Buyers can avail of a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount on using the ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards or exchange benefit. It can be availed in Titanium Grey, Sea Breeze Green, and Enchanted Purple colour options.

Infinix Note 50x 5G+: Specifications

The Infinix handset sports a 6.67-inch (720 ×1600 pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% sRGB colour gamut, Widevine L1, and up to 672 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable through a hybrid slot.

For optics, there’s a 50MP primary rear camera with f/1.6 Aperture along with an AI lens. On the front, there’s an 8MP f/2.0 sensor. The handset is backed by a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.

Connectivity options on the device includes include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, IR blaster, and a USB-C port. It further runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15. The device also packs stereo speakers, is MIL-STD-810H compliant, and also has IP64 dust and water resistance. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.