Infinix Note 30 VIP launched with Dimensity 8050 SoC

Infinix has launched a new smartphone for the global market, called the Infinix Note 30 VIP. This handset is the latest addition to Infinix’s Note 30 series lineup, which currently consists of the Infinix Note 30i, Note 30 4G, Note 30 5G, and the Note 30 Pro. Read on to know more about the new smartphone.

Infinix Note 30 VIP: Price

The Note 30 VIP is priced at $299 (approx Rs 24,600) in the global market. The device comes in two shades, namely Magic Black and Glacier Blue.

Infinix Note 30 VIP: Specifications

The Note 30 VIP sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a centered punch-hole that has an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 900 nits of peak brightness. The MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset powers the Note 30 VIP, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

There’s a triple rear camera setup, including a 108MP main sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a tertiary 2MP macro sensor. There’s a 32MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video chats. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Software-wise, the Infinix device runs on Android 13. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, 5G support, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Other features, such as JBL-tuned stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor, are also present. Lastly, the smartphone also gets a Z-axis linear motor and an IP53-rated chassis.