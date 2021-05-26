Advertisement

Infinix Note 10 series to launch in India in first week of June

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2021 3:14 pm

Infinix is all set to launch to the Note 10 series in India where the Note 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 and will be available in three colour options
Infinix has made an announcement through a press release that the company is gearing up to launch the Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro in India in the first week of June. However, an exact date wasn't revealed by the brand. 

 

"Both the smartphones will promise superior design, powerful performance, faster speed, smooth display and fast battery charging that will offer an immersive, engaging, and next-level smartphone experience to the consumers", says Infinix. 

 

Infinix also noted that the Note 10 will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and will be available in two memory variants: 4GB RAM/64GB and 6GB RAM/128GB storage options. It will come in three colour alternatives: 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black and Emerald Green.

 

Both the phones have already been revealed internationally so the specifications of the phone should be the same for the Indian variants as well. 

 

Infinix Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC Specifications 

 

The two models share the exact same specifications apart from the NFC chip which is present only on the Note 10 Pro NFC. You get the same 90Hz 6.95" FHD+ Super Fluid Display that is also present on the Note 10. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card up to 2TB. 

 

The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel primary sensor witu auto focus, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel mono camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera.  

 

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with 33W fast wired charging support. As per Infinix's claims, a 0-100% charge takes 50 minutes less than it did on the previous Note model and a quick 5 minute top-up is enough for 2 hours of gaming. The connectivity options are the same as the Infinix Note 10 and you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. 

 

Infinix Note 10 Specifications

 

The Infinix Note 10 sports a 6.95” FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card. 

 

For the optics, the phone has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with a 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens. You also get Quad rear flash and a 16-megapixel front facing camera.  

 

The Infinix Note 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. You also get stereo speakers with DTS processing and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

Tags: Infinix

 

