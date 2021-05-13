Advertisement

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC unveiled with MediaTek Helio SoCs, 90Hz displays

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2021 12:17 pm

Infinix has unveiled three new models under its Note 10 series that come with MediaTek Helio processors and sport 90Hz FHD+ displays
Infinix has three new smartphones including the Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 Pro NFC. The models come equipped with MediaTek Helio chipsets and 90Hz displays. The phones have faster chipsets when compared to last year’s Infinix Note 8. 

 

The Infinix Note 10 Pro will be available later this month at a price of $260 (approx Rs 19,100) along with the Infinix Note 10 that is priced at $200 (approx Rs 14,700). 

 

Infinix Note 10 Specifications 

 

Infinix Note 10

 

The Infinix Note 10 sports a 6.95” FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 480 nits of brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 256GB via MicroSD card. 

 

For the optics, the phone has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with a 2-megapixel 4cm Macro Lens. You also get Quad rear flash and a 16-megapixel front facing camera. 

 

The Infinix Note 10 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. You also get stereo speakers with DTS processing and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

 

Infinix Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro NFC Specifications 

 

Infinix Note 10 Pro

 

The two models share the exact same specifications apart from the NFC chip which is present only on the Note 10 Pro NFC. You get the same 90Hz 6.95" FHD+ Super Fluid Display that is also present on the Note 10. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is expandable via MicroSD card up to 2TB. 

 

The cameras on the back include a 64-megapixel primary sensor witu auto focus, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel mono camera and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 

 

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery cell with 33W fast wired charging support. As per Infinix's claims, a 0-100% charge takes 50 minutes less than it did on the previous Note model and a quick 5 minute top-up is enough for 2 hours of gaming. The connectivity options are the same as the Infinix Note 10 and you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. 

Tags: Infinix

 

Next Articles

Redmi Note 10S launched in India, price starts Rs 14,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G to be announced on May 19, official renders leaked

Image gallery

