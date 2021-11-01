Infinix INBook X1, Note 11 series to launch in India in December

Infinix has confirmed to launch its first INBook X1 laptop in India in December. In addition, the company also confirmed to launch its Note 11 smartphone series alongside.

Infinix has also revealed a few key specifications of its upcoming INBook X1 laptop and Note 11 series. However, the company has not announced an exact launch date at the moment. To recall, both devices were launched globally earlier this month.

The laptop will be equipped with an all-metal body. It will come in three colours: Noble Red, Starfull Grey and Aurora Green. The laptop will be sold on Flipkart. The INBook X1 will boast an array of FIST (First in Segment Technology) features.

As for the Infinix Note 11 series, they will be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor. In addition, they will also feature an FHD+ AMOLED display. According to Infinix, the Note 11 series will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The company will also sell limited Free Fire edition of Note 11 series.

Infinix Note 11 Pro Specs

The phone sports 6.95-inches FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. Further the display has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate and screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with support for 3GB of extended RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. In addition, there is a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor in the setup. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 OS with the Infinix XOS 7.6 custom skin on top.

On the battery front, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. It also features dual speakers powered by DTS Audio.

Infinix INBook X1

INBook X1 comes with a full-metal body. It has a large 14-inch screen with a Full HD IPS display with a 1080p resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a brightness of 300 nits. In addition, the display can be tilted up to 180° viewing angle for optimum flexibility.

The laptop is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage. It comes with Intel’s integrated UHD graphics. In addition, the laptop features a 720p webcam at the front.

The laptop is pre-loaded with Windows 10. On the battery front, the device has a 55Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. In addition, the company claims to offer 11 hours of screen time for web browsing and video playbacks with this battery.

For audio, the laptop is embedded with 2W dual speakers and two microphones. In terms of security, it has a fingerprint scanner below the keyboard.