Infinix HOT 40i Launched in India: Price, Specs And More

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in the budget segment in India, called the infinix Hot 40i. The new Hot 40i comes with features such as a Unisoc processor, Android 13, a 5000mAh battery, and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor which is actually a first-in-segment feature. Here’s what else the device will have to offer.

Infinix Hot 40i: Price

Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,999 including bank offers, the Infinix Hot 40i will be available in 4 colour variants in India, such as Palm Blue, Starfall Green, Horizon Gold, and Starlit Black. It can be bought via Flipkart from February 21.

Infinix Hot 40i: Specifications

The Infinix Hot 40i sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an HD+ (1612 × 720 pixel) Resolution and a punch-hole notch.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606. It sports up to 8GB of memory and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with Android 13.

The Infinix Hot 40i sports a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary shooter and an AI lens with an LED flash. There is also a 32MP front shooter which is supported by a dual LED flash setup.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit and 18W charging support. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the device include Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

The device competes with the recently launched Moto G04 which comes with the same Chipset but has an EDGE in the software department, as it comes with Android 14 out of the box. It does lack behind in the storage department, though.