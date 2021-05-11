Infinix Hot 10T launched with triple cameras, 5000mAh battery and more

Infinix Hot 10T is yet another smartphone from Infinix under its Hot 10T series and comes with a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and more

Infinix has launched yet another smartphone under its Hot 10 series and the smartphone is called Infinix Hot 10T. The Infinix Hot 10T has debuted in Kenya and comes with quad rear cameras and a 90Hz display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

Infinix Hot 10T is priced at KES 15,499 (approx Rs 10,700) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and KES 17,499 (approx Rs 12,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in four colour options including Black, Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, and Purple.

Infinix Hot 10T Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10T is equipped with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card.

For cameras, the Infinix Hot 10T has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. Camera features include Super Nightscape for low-light shots, 240fps slow-mo and 1080p video recording.

The Infinix Hot 10T is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. It is claimed to deliver over 37 hours of talk time on a 4G network or up to 61 days of standby time on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 OS.