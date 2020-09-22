Infinix Hot 10 launched with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 5200mAh battery

The Infinix Hot 10 comes in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Blue, and Purple colour options.

Infinix has announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Infinix Hot 10, in Pakistan. The smartphone comes with a price tag of PKR 20,999 (approx Rs. 9,302) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, PKR 23,999 (approx Rs. 10,631) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and PKR 25,999 (approx Rs. 11,517) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant



The smartphone comes in Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Blue, and Purple colour options.





Infinix Hot 10 specifications and features





The Infinix Hot 10 is loaded with a 6.78-inch HD+ display with 720x1640 pixels resolution and a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor.





On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors, and an AL lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch cut.



The Infinix Hot 10 comes with upto 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card slot.





The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s custom XOS 7 running on top of it. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 10W charging support via micro-USB port. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded and it supports Face Unlock as well.



The phone measures 171.1x77.6x8.88mm. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port



