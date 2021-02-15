Advertisement

India's smartphone market declines in 2020

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2021 4:38 pm

Latest News

As per a new report from IDC, after several years of growth, the Indian market witnessed a decline of 2% YoY in the year 2020
Advertisement

A new report by IDC confirms that the Indian smartphone market went down by 1.7% year-on-year, even though a total of 150 million units were sold in the year 2020. 

 

Stay-at-home mandates, remote work, remote education, travel restrictions, and manufacturing shutdowns led to a sluggish first half of 202) (-26% YoY decline), particularly impacting second quarter while the second half witnessed a recovery with 19% YoY growth, as markets reopened gradually.

 

Lockdowns and restrictions rendered an urgent need for devices supporting activities such as entertainment, work from home, and remote learning, resulting in more devices per household, and leading to a rise in demand for consumer devices including smartphones, consumer notebooks, and tablets in 2020.

 

Advertisement

The fourth quarter from October 2020 to December 2020 posted record fourth-quarter smartphone shipments of 45 million devices, with 21 per cent YoY growth. While smartphone shipments for the full year 2020 remained below the pre-pandemic level, IDC believes a stronger market acceleration in 2021 will be led by upgrades.

 

The online channel overtook the overall market, growing by 12% annually with a 48% market share in 2020. MediaTek processor-based smartphone shipments led with a share of 43%, closely followed by Qualcomm at 40% in 2020.

 

The 5G smartphone shipments crossed 3 million in 2020, with Chinese OEMs rolling out aggressively-priced devices through 2020. The top 5 smartphone makers in India that made their presence felt included Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme and Oppo. 

 

Xiaomi's performance in 2020 was led by its affordable Redmi 8 series, gradually replaced by the Redmi 9 series in the second half of 2020. POCO, Xiaomi's sub-brand, entered the "top 5 online channel vendor list", strengthening Xiaomi's online position at 39% share in 2020.

 

Samsung saw an overall drop of 4% in 2020 but managed to retain its second spot in the 2020 ranking, with its online-heavy portfolio driven by the Galaxy M series and the newly launched F series. Online channel registered strong 65% YoY growth, while the offline channel shipments declined by 28%. 

 

Vivo stood at the third position, with strong growth in the offline channel that it replaced Samsung and took the top position in offline sales with 30% share, driven by the affordable Y series and dedicated efforts in marketing and promotional activities in offline channels.

 

Realme surpassed OPPO for the fourth position with 19 million annual shipments, growing by 19% YoY in 2020. It continued to be the second-largest online vendor, with its affordable C-series as the star of the show. 

 

OPPO's annual growth remained flat YoY in 2020. The company maintained a focus on the offline channels, and regained its third slot ahead of Xiaomi with an 18% annual share driven by the affordable A series.

 

Transsion came in at sixth rank and witnessed a 64% annual growth in 2020, driven by its online-exclusive Infinix portfolio and its Itel and Tecno-branded phones widely available in smaller towns and rural areas. Apple scored the seventh position and exited 2020 with YoY growth of 93%, driven by previous generation products like the iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone XR, even as the new iPhone 12 series had a strong pickup in Q4 of 2020.

Facebook to launch its own smartwatch next year: Report

iGear launches DualConnect wireless keyboard for Android, iOS, Windows devices

Harman Kardon launches SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speaker System in India

Samsung Galaxy M11 price slashed in India again

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Apple Oppo Samsung Vivo Realme Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

'Get Active India' Challenge for Apple Watch users launched

5G in India may not rollout until 2021: Parliamentary Panel

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies