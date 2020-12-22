Indian Cloud Storage service 'Digiboxx' launched by NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog has launched an Indian cloud storage service with affordable prices and a bunch of features.

Advertisement

NITI Aayog had today launched DigiBoxx, an Indian data storage and management platform, to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It is a Digital Asset Management Platform, on which you can easily store and collaborate with you digital assets, like raw files, photographs, sensitive collateral, etc. It’s available on desktop, mobile and tablet.

Features

Some features include On-demand, real-time access and editing with which you can Update digital assets on-the-move from your mobile or laptop.

Advertisement

One can Apply metadata smartly for easy search, and one also has the ability to Upload multiple file formats and sizes. You can Partition assets into sections, create labels, keep important assets at the top and use filters.

You can Create multiple custom workflows for multiple brands, Track brand asset performance and reports, and much more.

To use Digiboxx, you will have to create an account for the service through their website or the Android app. You will be asked to enter your name for your digispace and other credentials which the app asks you to enter. For sharing files via InstaShare, you will have to enter the receiver's as well as your email address along with other credentials to share a file.

With InstaShare, you will be able to send files up to 2GB and these files will stay on DigiBoxx for 45 days.

Pricing

For pricing, Digiboxx is available in monthly as well as yearly plans. For a free user, one can get 20GB for free and will be available for a single user. You also get SSL security, Gmail integration, Real time collaboration and Web preview. One can upload a file of maximum 2GB in size.

For individuals, the monthly plan is available for Rs 30 per month whereas it is available for Rs 360 for an year. You get upto 5TB of space and 10GB Max file size.

For SMBs, you can add upto 500 users along with 50TB of space and 10GB of max file size. It is available for Rs 999 for a month and Rs 11,998 for the yearly plan. You also get automated backups, ability to set file share expiry, etc.

For enterprises, the user will have the ability to add more than 501 users. There is no max file size for this plan.





