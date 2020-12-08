Advertisement

India on 9th spot in Global Spam Call ranking: Truecaller

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 08, 2020 12:47 pm

Latest News

As per Truecaller's annual report, Gujarat has emerged as the state receiving the most number of spam calls in 2020.
Advertisement

Truecaller today released the findings from their annual Truecaller Insights Report, that listed the Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2020. This is the fourth edition of the report wherein there has been a significant shift in the ranking of countries that received the most spam calls. 

 

With the pandemic breaking out earlier this year and countries going into lockdown, as per Truecaller, this year’s report has shown that not only has the pandemic affected communication behaviour but also spam patterns around the world.

 

Top 20 Countries

Advertisement

 

According to the report, India has dropped down to 9th position in terms of number of spam calls received by users globally, while Brazil continues to stay on top. Spam calls received by users in India have decreased by 34%. Despite a reduction in the amount of spam calls received, India still makes it into the top 10 most spammed countries.

 

Another interesting revelation that came from this year’s report was that 98.5% of all spam calls in India originate from domestic numbers, which could partly explain why spam calls have been decreasing in India, as strict curfews implemented in the country earlier this year made it impossible for telemarketers to go to work, or utilise the equipment they need to carry out large scale spam campaigns. 

 

Top Spammed states

 

Another interesting insight is that the first three months of lockdown in India saw calls to emergency services increase by 148%.

 

Truecaller also found that Gujarat was the state that received the most number of spam calls in 2020, followed by Maharashtra. Truecaller noted that the largest cities contributed a majority share of spam for the respective state they are in. 

 

Top spammers India

 

Operators continue to be the top spammers in India with 52% user calls received for the advertising of various offers and reminders. However, the study also witnessed telemarketing services emerging as big spammers, recording a total of 34%.

 

Talking about the rest of the world, Truecaller found that spam reached its lowest point in April when strict curfews and lockdowns were implemented worldwide. The overall volume of calls also dipped during this period. 

 

Truecaller states that October this year was the record high in terms of spam calls. It was 22.4% higher compared to pre-lockdown. 

Why is someone calling You? Truecaller will let you Know

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Truecaller Introduces Filters for Spam Messages on iPhone

Truecaller announces Spam Activity Indicator to users on Android

Truecaller brings new Home Tab, Smart SMS and full-screen caller ID interface

One out of five women in India receive sexual and inappropriate calls: Truecaller

Latest News from Truecaller

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Netflix Streamfest gets extension

How to watch India Australia Cricket series on Mobile?

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies