Inbase Urban LYF smartwatch launched for Rs 4,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2021 2:57 pm

Urban LYF is available in 3 colour combinations and easy swappable straps starting with Jet Black Case with Midnight Black Band, Silver Case with Frost White Band and Rose Gold Case with Pink Salmon Band.
Inbase has expanded its Smartwatch segment by launching an all-new Smartwatch – “Urban LYF”. Inbase Urban LYF Smartwatch is available through Urban Official Website at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 and is backed with a 1-year warranty.

The customers can also avail a special discount offer of Rs 1,000 on the new Smartwatch till March 5, 2021 by using the Promo Code ‘URBANLYF’ at the time of purchase.

The newly launched Smartwatch comes with “Bluetooth Calling Feature” through which the user can make important calls without pulling out their Smartphone.

Urban LYF Smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch Full Touch HD display screen with 240*240 resolution. The watch is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. Other functions for the smartwatch include calls, social media, message and weather notifications, along with Camera & Music controls.

Urban LYF Smartwatch is loaded with a plethora of features that allow one to track their health by measuring and monitoring blood pressure, sleep, heart rate, step count, blood oxygen and ECG.

 

The wearable battery life of 7 days without calling and 2 days with calling features. The Smartwatch has a stand-up time of 15 days overall.

 

