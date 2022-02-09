Inbase Urban Lite smartwatch launched for Rs 2,999

Inbase has introduced its Limited Edition Valentine Collection smartwatch called Inbase Urban Lite. This limited edition smartwatch is available in variations including Rose-gold Dial with Rose Gold Magnetic Metal Strap or Rose-Gold Dial with Dual color Silicone Watch Band.

The Inbase Urban Lite is available at Rs 2,999 from company’s official website as well as other leading retail outlets backed with a 12 months warranty. Urban Lite is also available in Champagne Gold, Space Black, Pink Salmon, Space Blue and Space Grey colours.

Inbase Urban Lite Features

The Urban Lite comes with a full touch 1.4 inch TFT LCD Screen with 240*240 resolutions. In addition, there are full-touch sensors which helps you keep a track of your activities.

This newly launched smartwatch keeps a track of your daily physical activities, like Blood Pressure and Heart Rate Monitoring. In addition to that, this Inbase smartwatch has 100+ Watch Faces to choose from.

With its advanced Bluetooth technology, the Smartwatch connects quickly with any iOS and Android Smartphones and helps the user access their social Media and Smartphone notifications. The watch is waterproof and shock-resistant being IP68 certified.

This device comes with 8 sports and training modes which are handy while playing basketball, football, badminton or doing regular activities such as running, cycling, walking, etc. Furthermore, with a battery capacity of 180 mAh, this watch gets fully charged in 90 minutes. The company claims that Urban Lite can give a standby of 15 Days and stays powered up for 5-7 Days (use time).

Recently, Inbase launched Free Buds Active, Free Buds 3 Pro and Buds Mini Pro earbuds. The first two are priced at Rs 1499 while the Buds Mini Pro will cost you Rs 999. The Inbase earbuds are available on the company’s official website and leading retail stores.