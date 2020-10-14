iGear launches Retro Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 support for Rs 1,799

The iGear Retro Radio is a FM radio dressed in a vintage look.

Advertisement

iGear has today announced a Classic Vintage-looking audio accessory – ‘iGear Retro Radio.’ The iGear Retro Radio is available for an introductory price of Rs 1,799 with a standard industry warranty of 1 year, on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.



The iGear Retro Radio is a FM radio dressed in a vintage look. It features fully functional AM, FM and SW bands and is complete with an analog control (a dial knob) for tuning into stations and adjusting volumes like the one on the original radio from the ‘60s.



The iGear Retro Radio features the 3-Band radio and modern technology so that you can connect it to your laptop, tablet or smartphone, or use it as a standalone music player. It uses Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity for pairing, and can also connect to other audio devices using the Aux port. You can also enjoy your favourite playlist via the TF/SD card slot or USB port.



The iGear Retro Radio features a loud and powerful 8-Watt speaker that reproduces great audio, be it radio, music or your audio/video calls. A built-in rechargeable 900mAh battery ensures that the system entertains you for hours together. Other features include an in-built emergency Flashlight that one can use during unexpected power cuts, or outdoors.



The iGear Retro Radio runs on a standard 220V mains power line that charges the in-built battery. In places where power is not available, you can also use 2 x UM-1 size cells in the rear compartment to power the Radio. The Retro Radio can also be charged via a standard smartphone charger with a micro USB jack.



Commenting on the launch, iGear Founder Kamlesh Sharma commented, “The iGear Retro Radio is a piece of art while being a fully functional modern audio accessory. It features the vintage looks of an old Radio from the ‘60s, complete with FM, AM and SW bands along with the classic telescopic antenna and a carry belt to take you back in time. We hope users enjoy this product as a memory of the classic old Radio set. It’s a perfect gift for our parents, and grandparents”.



