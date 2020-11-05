Advertisement

iGear iLumi 7-Colour eye protection lamp with gesture controls launched for Rs 699

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 1:33 pm

The iGear iLumi can be your portable mood lamp. You can choose from any of the seven different colours ranging from Red, Green, Orange, Daylight, Blue, Pink and Yellow to create an environment.
iGear has announced the launch of ‘iLumi,’ an ambient lighting solution with seven colours and eye protection. The iGear iLumi is priced at Rs 699 and it comes in White colour. It comes with a standard industry warranty of 1 year and can be purchased from Amazon and Flipkart.

iGear iLumi is a nice gifting option for yourself or your family and friends. It is a great portable ambient and mood lamp for homes, desktops, parties, travel, emergency lights, hiking, picnic and more. The USP of the iLumi is the hand gesture and  12-hour battery life and 350 hours of standby time.

The iGear iLumi is a unique ambient lamp with a touch of modern technology. The iLumi features a built-in 7-colour 1.5W LED housed in a matt-finished plastic enclosure. The matt-finished enclosure protects your eyes from the bright LED by diffusing the light and softening it.

The iGear iLumi can be your portable mood lamp. You can choose from any of the seven different colours ranging from Red, Green, Orange, Daylight, Blue, Pink and Yellow to create an environment. Using hand gestures allows you to turn on the lamp, change colours and even adjust the brightness without the need to even touch the iGear iLumi. Simply wave your hand over it and you can switch the colours you need.

You can also mount the iGear iLumi on the wall near doors, washrooms, stairs, and entrances so that it automatically illuminates your path in the dark. The lamp is bright enough to mildly illuminate the entire room so that your eyes adjust from the pitch dark environment.

Using a built-in rechargeable battery, the iGear iLumi give you up to 12 hours of battery life on a single full charge and a standby time of 350 hours.


Commenting on the launch, iGear Founder Kamlesh Sharma said, “The iGear iLumi is a highly affordable ambient lighting solution. The device is a simple multi-coloured ambient lamp integrates today’s modern technology of hand gestures. It’s a great accessory for your bedside table when you need dim light to illuminate your bedroom without disturbing others around.”

