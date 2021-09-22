Hyundai Electronics launches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in India

Hyundai Electronics has launched its new range of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in India. They are available in 3 models, (Rs 59,000), 50 inches (Rs. 79,000) and 55 inches (Rs. 99,000) at leading retail stores across India and on its official website.

Hyundai Smart LED TVs Features

The TVs are powered by webOS TV with ThinQ AI voice recognition and Magic Remote. Backed by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad core processor, the 4K UHD Smart LED TVs are four times faster than conventional TVs.

The new range is packed with features like 1.5GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, dual band WiFi. Further, there is ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), MEMC Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation), Miracast and 2 Way Bluetooth.

The technological advancements ensure faster web browsing, seamless multi-tasking & accurate performance. Further, webOS TV smart interface ensures endless entertainment, on the content store, with infotainment apps; including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, amongst others.

ALSO READ: Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs with Android TV 11 launched in India

A wide range of games in the content store allow the gamers to have an immersive experience. The 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs are augmented with impeccable audio experience with 20W surround sound box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.

Speaking on the launch of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs with webOS, Mr. Abhishek Malpani, COO, Hyundai Electronics, said, “With the aim to give our customers an immersive, smart and advanced TV viewing experience, Hyundai Electronics has chosen to break the barriers and offer webOS TV as the most advanced and proven smart TV operating system. Built with signature AI technology and integrated content services from LG, our 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV will prove to be a game changer for the Indian audience who will now get the new definition of TV viewing experience.”