HomeNewsHyundai Electronics launches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in India

Hyundai Electronics launches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in India

Hyundai Smart LED TVs have been launched in India today. Available in 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches at leading retail stores.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Hyundai Smart LED TVs

Hyundai Electronics has launched its new range of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs in India. They are available in 3 models, (Rs 59,000), 50 inches (Rs. 79,000) and 55 inches (Rs. 99,000) at leading retail stores across India and on its official website.

Hyundai Smart LED TVs Features

The TVs are powered by webOS TV with ThinQ AI voice recognition and Magic Remote. Backed by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad core processor, the 4K UHD Smart LED TVs are four times faster than conventional TVs.

The new range is packed with features like 1.5GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, dual band WiFi. Further, there is ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), MEMC Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation), Miracast and 2 Way Bluetooth.

The technological advancements ensure faster web browsing, seamless multi-tasking & accurate performance. Further, webOS TV smart interface ensures endless entertainment, on the content store, with infotainment apps; including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, amongst others.

ALSO READ: Redmi 32-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs with Android TV 11 launched in India

A wide range of games in the content store allow the gamers to have an immersive experience. The 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs are augmented with impeccable audio experience with 20W surround sound box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.

Speaking on the launch of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs with webOS, Mr. Abhishek Malpani, COO, Hyundai Electronics, said, “With the aim to give our customers an immersive, smart and advanced TV viewing experience, Hyundai Electronics has chosen to break the barriers and offer webOS TV as the most advanced and proven smart TV operating system. Built with signature AI technology and integrated content services from LG, our 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV will prove to be a game changer for the Indian audience who will now get the new definition of TV viewing experience.”

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleVivo X70 Pro India variant surfaces online, to run on FunTouchOS 12
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.