Hungama forays into audio market with HiLife products, price starts Rs 2,199

Hungama has today announced its foray into lifestyle products with its brand ‘Hungama HiLife’. The range currently includes ergonomically designed consumer technology products that promise a superior digital entertainment experience.

These products include Bluetooth headphones, truly wireless earbuds, neckbands and Bluetooth speakers, all priced affordably between INR 2,199 and INR 4,999. All Hungama HiLife products are now available on Amazon India and soon will be accessible on Flipkart, Meesho, Simsim, Tata CLiQ, and others.

With every purchase, consumers also get annual subscriptions to Hungama Music and Hungama Play, Hungama’s music and video streaming platforms, making it a comprehensive entertainment package for users.

To activate the subscriptions, users need to tap their NFC-compatible devices on special NFC cards provided with every product. Alternatively, they can also activate their subscriptions using QR codes provided with the products.

Hungama HiLife products

Hungama HiLife’s Bluetooth headphone, Buzz 101, offers enhanced bass, passive noise cancellation and up to 9 hours of playback time for a price of INR 4,999.

The neckband, Jump 101, is priced at INR 2,199 and gives up to 12 hours of playback time and an 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

Bounce 101, Hungama HiLife’s truly wireless earbuds come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, offer enhanced bass and are available for INR 2,999.

Groove 101 is the brand’s Bluetooth speaker. Priced at INR 3,999, Groove 101 offers HD-quality sound, integrated controls, and features a lightweight, portable design.

Talking about Hungama HiLife, Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media, said, “The lifestyle technology segment offers immense scope and HiLife ties in with Hungama’s promise of delivering exceptional digital entertainment services and products. The technical specifications of the range, combined with reasonable pricing, will certainly make it an interesting proposition for users looking to get a superior yet affordable experience. Over the next year, we will expand our presence to more than five categories and cover a wider array of lifestyle products.”

Future Hungama HiLife products will include mobile and laptop accessories, fashion and utility products, and other categories related to entertainment, technology and lifestyle. This is in addition to more products under the existing categories.