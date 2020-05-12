Advertisement

Huawei Y9s with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 19,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2020 12:01 pm

Latest News

The Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging via USB-C port.
Advertisement

Huawei has today announced the launch of Huawei Y9s smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 19,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant and it will be available for sale starting 19th May from Amazon.

Customers can avail 9 months no cost EMI, exciting exchange offer of Rs 1500 and Rs 1000 Amazon Pay Cash Back on the Huawei Y9s. The device is available in two colours: Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal.

Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 391PPI and a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded upto 512GB via a microSD card slot.

As for the camera department, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on its back panel comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera with a f/1.8 aperture along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The night mode feature allows users to capture low light shots of the night-time.

The Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging via USB-C port which is claimed to support continuous calling for 40 hours, music playback for 80 hours and video playback for 9 hours. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which claims to unlockg the phone in 0.3 seconds. An integration of the power button and a fingerprint sensor, it only takes 1 second to awake the voice assistant by long-pressing the button and 3 seconds press to power off the device.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack. The phone measures 163.1x77.2x8.8 and weigh 206 grams.

Huawei Y9s with 6.59-inch display and side-fingerprint sensor to launch soon

Huawei Y9s goes official with 6.59-inch FHD+ display and Kirin 710F SoC

Huawei P Smart 2020 specs, price and renders revealed

Huawei Watch GT 2e confirmed to launch in India via Flipkart

Huawei Y9s to launch soon in India, now listed on company's website and Amazon

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei Y9s Huawei Y9s launch Huawei Y9s specs Huawei Y9s price Huawei Y9s specifications Huawei Y9s launch in India Huawei

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia 150, Nokia 125 feature phone announced

Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power receive Android 10 update

Honor 9X Pro with 16MP popup selfie camera, HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies