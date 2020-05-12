Huawei Y9s with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 19,990

The Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging via USB-C port.

Huawei has today announced the launch of Huawei Y9s smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 19,990 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant and it will be available for sale starting 19th May from Amazon.



Customers can avail 9 months no cost EMI, exciting exchange offer of Rs 1500 and Rs 1000 Amazon Pay Cash Back on the Huawei Y9s. The device is available in two colours: Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal.



Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Ultra FullView display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 391PPI and a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded upto 512GB via a microSD card slot.



As for the camera department, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup on its back panel comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera with a f/1.8 aperture along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The night mode feature allows users to capture low light shots of the night-time.



The Huawei Y9s runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box based on Android 9 Pie and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging via USB-C port which is claimed to support continuous calling for 40 hours, music playback for 80 hours and video playback for 9 hours. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which claims to unlockg the phone in 0.3 seconds. An integration of the power button and a fingerprint sensor, it only takes 1 second to awake the voice assistant by long-pressing the button and 3 seconds press to power off the device.



Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack. The phone measures 163.1x77.2x8.8 and weigh 206 grams.





