Huawei Watch GT 2e now available on Flipkart and Amazon

Huawei Watch GT 2e is available Mint Green, Graphite Black and Lava Red colour options

Advertisement

Huawei Watch GT 2e was recently launched in India Rs 11,990. The smartwatch is available for sale on Flipkart and Amazon. It is available Mint Green, Graphite Black and Lava Red colour options. Till 28th May, buyers can avail 6 months no cost EMI on the smartwatch.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a circular dial with 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by Kirin A1 chip. It has 4GB storage for music and can store around 500 mp3 songs. It has connectivity support of Bluetooth 5.1 and is compatible wtih Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9.0 devices.



The smartwatch is claimed to deliver 14 days of battery life. The watch case weighs 43g without the straps. It also features 5ATM water resistance and it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters.

Advertisement

It also supports blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) monitoring globally. Within a minute, users can easily test their SpO2 level and assess their body condition anytime. It comes with heart rate sensor based on Huawei’s self-developed Truseen 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology, TruRelex stress management technology, and Trusleep 2.0 technology. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e allows users to monitor heart rate, stress level and sleep quality in real time.

Huawei Watch GT 2e is equipped with built-in GPS for tracking and it has many sensors such as ambient light, air pressure, gyroscope, accelerometer, optical heart rate, and more. The watch has 15 professional workout modes such as climbing, cycling, triathlons, outdoor running, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, indoor running, hiking, elliptical, pool swimming, rowing machine, open water swimming, indoor walking, trial run, and free training. Further, the watch supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for pairing with the phone. It supports real-time notifications for incoming calls, SMS messages, and emails from the connected phone.