Huawei P50E announced with 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 778G SoC

Huawei has announced Huawei P50E smartphone in China after introducing the P50 and the P50 Pro phones back in June last year. The new phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED screen, 50MP main camera, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 4100mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Pricing and Availability

The new Huawei smartphone is priced at CNY 4,088 (approx. Rs 48,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 4,488 (approx. Rs. 53,600). It comes in Obsidian Black, Cocoa Gold, Snow White and Galaxy Blue colours.

The Huawei P50E is available to order and will go on sale in China from March 24th. As of now, there is no information if it will be made available in markets outside China.

Huawei P50E Specifications

The P50E features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 2700 x 1224 pixels resolution and a hole-punch camera cutout at the top centre. Further, the screen has a pixel density of 458ppi, 120Hz refresh rate support and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone packs an octa Core Snapdragon 778G 4G processor with Adreno 642LGPU which is coupled with 8GB RAM with 12GB/256GB storage. The phone runs on HarmonyOS 2.

For optics, this phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. In addition, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.4 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone packs a 4100 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. In addition, there is an in display fingerprint sensor as well. Besides, the phone comes with IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. Lastly, it measures 156.5×73.8 x7.92mm and weighs around 181 grams.