  • 22:52 Mar 26, 2020

Huawei P40 Pro+ with a Penta-camera setup announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2020 9:37 pm

Latest News

The Huawei P40 Pro+ is probably one of the best smartphones from Huawei.
Huawei has finally introduced its next-generation of flagship smartphones with the new Huawei P40 series. The company has introduced Huawei P40+ smartphone during the launch event. The Huawei P40 Pro+ comes with a price tag of EUR 1399. T

 

The Huawei P40 Pro+ is probably one of the best smartphones from Huawei. The major highlight of the smartphone is the new penta-camera setup. The phone comes with a combination of 50MP Ultra Vision Camera (Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture, OIS), 40MP Cine Camera (Ultra-Wide Angle, f/1.8 aperture), 8MP SuperZoom Camera (10X Optical Zoom, f/4.4 aperture, OIS), 8MP Telephoto Camera (3X Optical Zoom, f/2.4 aperture, OIS) and 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

 

The company claims that it comes with octaPD autofocus that takes in massive light. It features 3X optical telephoto zoom along with 20X Hybrid Zoom and 100x Max zoom, which it claims performs better than the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It comes with the world’s first multi-reflection super periscope telephoto setup that provides dual-axis OIS and 5 times light reflection and more. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter along with a depth camera, which also supports face unlock IR. 

 

The Huawei P40 Pro+ is loaded with a 6.58-inch Quad HD+ Quad-Curve Overflow Display with a screen resolution of 2640 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset along with Mali-G76 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The phone runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10 but without Google services. 

 

On the battery front, the Huawei P40 Pro+ is loaded with a 4200mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge and with 40W wireless SuperCharge support. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2 x 2 MIMO, HE160, 1024 QAM, 8 Spatial-stream Sounding MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 (Support BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC), USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, NFC and dual-SIM support.

 

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

