Huawei P40, P40 Pro camera details leaked online

New information about the camera details about both the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro have surfaced online.

Huawei is reportedly working on its next-generation of its flagship smartphones, the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. Now, new information about the camera details about both the smartphones has been leaked online.

As per a tipster Rodent950, the Huawei P40 Pro will be equipped with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 52-megapixel secondary sensor, a periscope lens and ToF sensor.

The tipster further claims that the Huawei P40 will be equipped with a triple-camera setup. The tipster says that it will come with a combination of 40-megapixel cine lens along with 52-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Previously, some case renders of the upcoming Huawei P40 were leaked online revealing some key design language. The render showed that the phone will come equipped with a quad-camera setup.

Furthermore, a Weibo user posted a picture of the Huawei P40 smartphone camera modules, supposedly from Huawei's production line. The leaked photo, however, does not reveal much about the phone, but the camera bump seems to have enough space to house just three rear cameras. There are three circular cutouts and other smaller cutouts in the photo.

As per earlier leaked specs, Huawei P40 will feature a 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The phone will be loaded with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with 3mm hole.