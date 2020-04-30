Advertisement

Huawei P Smart 2020 specs, price and renders revealed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 1:29 pm

Huawei P Smart 2020 will reportedly run Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top

Huawei is working on an entry-level smartphone - Huawei P Smart 2020. The phone is the successor of Huawei P Smart (2019) that was launched in 2018. Renders of the upcoming phone along with its key specs and price have surfaced online.

According to a report by WinFuture, Huawei P Smart 2020 will feature a 6.21-inch full-HD IPS display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Huawei P Smart 2020

The report further reveals that the phone will have a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera, housed in the waterdrop notch.

Connectivity options will include WiFi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, USB Type-C port, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the pricing, Huawei P Smart 2020 will be priced between EUR 200 and EUR 220 (roughly Rs.18,080) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone will come in Aurora, Black, and Green colour options as per the renders.

