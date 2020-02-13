  • 14:47 Feb 13, 2020

Huawei Nova 7i launched with Kirin 810 SoC and 48MP quad rear camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 13, 2020 1:13 pm

Huawei Nova 7i sports a 6.4-inches display with an FHD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution.
Huawei has today launched Huawei Nova 7i in Malaysia. The Huawei Nova 7i is none other than a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE, which was launched in China last year.

 

Huawei Nova 7i is priced at RM 1,099 which is approx. Rs 18,900. It comes in Sakura Pink, Midnight Black and Crush Green colour variants.

Huawei Nova 7i sports a 6.4-inches display with an FHD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and a single punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. The smartphone is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with support for 40W super fast charging. 

 

For the camera, Huawei Nova 7i features 4 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone features a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.


The phone is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 810 chipset with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. It has 8GB worth of RAM and 128GB internal storage space. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB via micro sd card slot.

 

Huawei Nova 7i runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C. It measures 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm and it weighs 183 grams.

