Huawei Nova 7 teaser video shows dual punch-hole curved display

Huawei Nova 7 series will go official on April 23 in China. Huawei’s new lineup will include Nova 7, Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 Pro smartphones. Now a teaser video of the Nova 7 has surfaced online.

Huawei on its Weibo handle has released the teaser video as per which Nova 7 will come with a curved display towards its left and right edges. At the top-left corner of the screen, there is a pill-shaped cutout whih will feature dual selfie cameras.



The video shows that the phone features a USB-C port and an external speaker on its bottom edge. At the back, there will be vertical camera setup at the upper left corner.



An earlier leaked poster revealed that the Huawei Nova 7 smartphone is equipped with a vertically aligned rear quad-camera system. The setup also includes a periscope lens which will bring for support of up to 50x zoom.



For the front camera, Nova 7 is said to feature a dual punch-hole camera setup with dual selfie cameras. The phone will come in three colour options – blue, red, and gradient white.



As per reports, Huawei Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro will be powered by Kirin 820 5G, Kirin 985 5G and Kirin 990 5G chipsets respectively. All three smartphones are going to carry support for 5G connectivity.



For the pricing, the phones are likely to be priced 2,000 Yuan and 4,000 Yuan in China. The Huawei Nova 7 SE could be priced around 3,000 Yuan, and the Huawei Nova 7 Pro is tipped to be priced around 3,500 to 4,000 Yuan.

