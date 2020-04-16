Advertisement

Huawei Nova 7 series to go official on April 23 in China

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2020 11:46 am

Latest News

Huawei Nova 7 series are going to carry support for 5G connectivity.
Advertisement

Huawei is working on a slew of new Nova phones. Huawei’s new lineup will include Nova 7, Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 Pro which have now been confirmed to launch in China on April 23.

The company has released a poster which has confirmed the launch date. It shows that the vertical quad-camera setup placed at the upper-left corner of its rear with an LED flash. However, none of the specs have been revealed by the company.

Huawei

As per reports, Huawei Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro will be powered by Kirin 820 5G, Kirin 985 5G and Kirin 990 5G chipsets respectively. All three smartphones are going to carry support for 5G connectivity.

For the pricing, the phones are likely to be priced 2,000 Yuan and 4,000 Yuan in China. The Huawei Nova 7 SE could be priced around 3,000 Yuan, and the Huawei Nova 7 Pro is tipped to be priced around 3,500 to 4,000 Yuan.

Recently a poster was leaked on Weibo which revealed that the Huawei Nova 7 smartphone is equipped with a vertically aligned rear quad-camera system. The setup also includes a periscope lens which will bring for support of up to 50x zoom. Nova 7 is also said to feature a dual punch-hole camera setup on the front with dual selfie cameras. It also revealed that the phone will come in three colour options – blue, red, and gradient white.

We expect more details about the Nova 7 series to surface in the coming days leading to the official announcement.

Huawei Nova 7i to be announced on February 14

Huawei Nova 7i launched with Kirin 810 SoC and 48MP quad rear camera

Honor 30 Pro, Pro+ launched with 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED waterfall screen, triple rear cameras

Honor 30 launched with quad rear cameras and Kirin 985 SoC

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

Tags: Huawei Nova 7 Nova 7 SE Nova 7 Pro Huawei Nova 7 Huawei Nova 7 SE Huawei Nova 7 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A92s official renders reveal design and colour options

Motorola Edge live image leaked online, reveals triple-camera setup

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with 4.7-inch HD Retina display, A13 Bionic

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies