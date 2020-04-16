Huawei Nova 7 series to go official on April 23 in China

Huawei Nova 7 series are going to carry support for 5G connectivity.

Huawei is working on a slew of new Nova phones. Huawei’s new lineup will include Nova 7, Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 Pro which have now been confirmed to launch in China on April 23.



The company has released a poster which has confirmed the launch date. It shows that the vertical quad-camera setup placed at the upper-left corner of its rear with an LED flash. However, none of the specs have been revealed by the company.





As per reports, Huawei Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro will be powered by Kirin 820 5G, Kirin 985 5G and Kirin 990 5G chipsets respectively. All three smartphones are going to carry support for 5G connectivity.



For the pricing, the phones are likely to be priced 2,000 Yuan and 4,000 Yuan in China. The Huawei Nova 7 SE could be priced around 3,000 Yuan, and the Huawei Nova 7 Pro is tipped to be priced around 3,500 to 4,000 Yuan.



Recently a poster was leaked on Weibo which revealed that the Huawei Nova 7 smartphone is equipped with a vertically aligned rear quad-camera system. The setup also includes a periscope lens which will bring for support of up to 50x zoom. Nova 7 is also said to feature a dual punch-hole camera setup on the front with dual selfie cameras. It also revealed that the phone will come in three colour options – blue, red, and gradient white.



We expect more details about the Nova 7 series to surface in the coming days leading to the official announcement.



