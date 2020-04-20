Advertisement

Huawei MatePad 10.4 real life images leaked ahead of launch on April 23

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2020 2:03 pm

Huawei MatePad 10.4 pre-orders have already started on Vmall.
A new tablet called Huawei MatePad 10.4 will be launched in China on April 23. Now ahead of the official launch, a series of live images have surfaced online. The company has also confirmed the launch event for its next MatePad product i.e MatePad 10.4 on April 23.

Huawei MatePad 10.4


The images have leaked on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo which reveal the front and rear design of the tablet. The front panel shows that Huawei MatePad 10.4 will come with slim bezels along its four sides. The images show that the rear of the tablet will feature a single camera sensor with a LED flash.

Huawei MatePad 10.4
Huawei MatePad 10.4 pre-orders have already started on Vmall. The tablet comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (Wi-Fi only) variant, 6 GBRAM + 128 GBstorage (Wi-Fi only) variant and the 4G edition with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Huawei MatePad 10.4 features a 10.4-inch IPS LCD display with 1200 x 200 pixel resolution. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and the same 8-megapixel for the front. It carries support M Pen stylus and Bluetooth keyboard.

The tablet is powered by Kirin 810 processor with up to 6 GB of RAM and built-in storage of up to 128 GB. The tablet has a 7250 mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.0.1 on top.

Connectivity features for the tablet include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet weighs 450 grams.

