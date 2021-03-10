Advertisement

Huawei Mate 40E 5G announced with 64MP triple cameras, Kirin 990E and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 10, 2021 12:06 pm

Latest News

Huawei Mate 40E 5G is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling touch rate.
Advertisement

Huawei has announced a new Mate 40 series smartphone known as the Huawei Mate 40E. It is the fifth smartphone in the Mate 40 series after Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 RS Porsche Design flagship phones.

 

Huawei Mate 40E Pricing


Huawei Mate 40E comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage priced at 4599 Yuan (Rs 51,500) and 8GB RAM and 256GB priced at  5099 Yuan (Rs 57,100). The device comes in Mithril, Bright Black and Glazed White three colour options.

 

Huawei Mate 40E Specifications


The Huawei Mate 40E 5G is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling touch rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 990E chipset.

It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint. On the software front, the Mate 40E runs on Android 10 out of the box with EMUI 11 UI.


On the camera front, the Huawei Mate 40E is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.9 aperture, a 16 megapixels ultra-wide lens and an 8 megapixels telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and OIS support. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone packs a 4,200mAh battery that comes with 40W SuperCharge support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and dual-SIM support.

Advertisement

Huawei P40 4G announced with Kirin 990 4G chipset

Huawei Mate X2 announced with in-folding design, 90Hz display, Leica quad cameras and more

Huawei FreeBuds 4i announced with ANC, 10 hours of playback

Huawei Mate X2 teased with in-folding design ahead of launch

Huawei Mate X2 confirmed to be powered by the Kirin 9000

Huawei Mate X2 to be announced on February 22

Latest News from Huawei

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ROG Phone 5 Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

Samsung Unpacked 2021 event set for March 17, may unveil Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies