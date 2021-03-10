Huawei Mate 40E 5G announced with 64MP triple cameras, Kirin 990E and more

Huawei Mate 40E 5G is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling touch rate.

Huawei has announced a new Mate 40 series smartphone known as the Huawei Mate 40E. It is the fifth smartphone in the Mate 40 series after Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 RS Porsche Design flagship phones.

Huawei Mate 40E Pricing



Huawei Mate 40E comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage priced at 4599 Yuan (Rs 51,500) and 8GB RAM and 256GB priced at 5099 Yuan (Rs 57,100). The device comes in Mithril, Bright Black and Glazed White three colour options.

Huawei Mate 40E Specifications



The Huawei Mate 40E 5G is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling touch rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 990E chipset.



It is backed by up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint. On the software front, the Mate 40E runs on Android 10 out of the box with EMUI 11 UI.





On the camera front, the Huawei Mate 40E is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.9 aperture, a 16 megapixels ultra-wide lens and an 8 megapixels telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and OIS support. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.



The smartphone packs a 4,200mAh battery that comes with 40W SuperCharge support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and dual-SIM support.

