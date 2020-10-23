Huawei FreeBuds Studio wireless headphones announced with Active Noise Cancellation

Huawei Studio comes with three noise cancellation modes, Ultra, Cozy, and General.

Huawei has launched new headphones with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) named FreeBuds Studio. They have been launched alongside Huawei's Mate 40 series of smartphones launch.



Huawei Studio is priced at €299 (Approx. Rs. 26,000) and it comes in two colour options - Black and Gold.



Huawei Studio comes with three noise cancellation modes, Ultra, Cozy, and General. The smart multi-scene perception system which consists of the IMU sensor and microphones system, completes 100 times scene detection per second. Thus, it automatically adjusts the cancellation mode in different environments for a more suitable and comfortable active noise cancellation effect. The company claims that the Freebuds Studio is capable of reducing the noise level by up to 40dB. They offer an ultra-wide frequency response range from 4 Hz to 48 kHz.



It uses 6 mics for calls that effectively pick up human voices from the background noise based on the beamforming technique.



HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio supports fast and stable audio transfer with a speed up to 960 kbps. The L2HC reduces quality loss and restores the original fullness and fineness of music. The headphones offer a 40mm driver with 4-layer Polymer diaphragm. The headphones also have dual-antennas for 360-degree signal coverage without interference.





In terms of battery, there is 410mAh battery capacity that charges via Type-C and a complete charge takes 60 minutes. With noise cancellation turned-off and 8hours (5hours with ANC) playback on 10 minutes of fast charge.



Featuring a dual-antenna design, HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio provides a wide signal coverage. HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio can be connected with two devices simultaneously. Watching a video on the tablet, but still open to receive any phone calls by just a double-click on the right earpad.

The company has also launched Porsche Design Huawei Watch GT 2 at EUR 699 which is approx. Rs 60,000. The watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It comes with 5ATM certification, which means it is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters. The smartwatch can last up to 14 days and one can get 10 hours of backup with 5 minutes of quick charge.



The Watch supports over 100 workout modes, including climbing, surfing, rowing and more. Apart from this, it comes with a TruSleep 2.0 feature, TruRelax, heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, and more.

