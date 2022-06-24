Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS earbuds launched with 30-hour battery life

Huawei has launched the FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS earbuds in Europe which come with active noise cancellation and a claimed 30-hour battery life. These earbuds have been produced in collaboration with a France-based audio company called Devialet. Apart from that, the earbuds have improved performance and battery life compared to its predecessor.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 comes in three colour options — Silver Blue, Silver Frost (Black), and Ceramic White. They are priced at about €200 (approx Rs 16,500). Those who pre-order the earbuds will get Huawei Band 7 for free. Shipping of the earbuds will begin on 11th July while it is available for pre-order as of now.

The new TWS earbuds from Huawei have dual drivers and three microphones for 47 dB noise cancellation. The Freebuds Pro 2 have a Hi-res dual sound system which supports the biggest frequency range for Huawei earbuds, ranging from 14 Hz to 48k Hz.

These further sport an adaptive equalizer enabling the earbuds to learn how the user wears the buds and adjust the audio accordingly.

Next, the earbuds have a noise cancellation feature that supports three different modes — General Mode, Cozy Mode, and Ultra Mode. There’s an Awareness Mode that enhances the sound of ambient surroundings. Further, the earbuds are IP54 rated for water and dust resistance.

As for battery life, Huawei claims 30 hours of runtime with the charging case. Playtime on a single charge is claimed to be 4 hours with ANC turned on and 6.5 hours with the ANC off. Earlier this month, Huawei also announced the Freebuds 5i which had active noise cancellation capability of up to 42dB. It supports an auto playback feature so that the audio pauses when the earbuds are taken out, and resumes once they are placed back in the ear.