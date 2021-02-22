Advertisement

Huawei FreeBuds 4i announced with ANC, 10 hours of playback

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 22, 2021 5:00 pm

Huawei FreeBuds 4i have 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm for clear and transparent vocals. They come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.
Huawei has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones named FreeBuds 4i. They are the successor of Huawei FreeBuds 3i launched last year.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i is priced at 499 (approx. Rs 5600) in China. The Huawei FreeBuds 4i come in three colour options - Honey Red, Ceramic White and Carbon  Black,

Huawei FreeBuds 3i come with a 3D ergonomic design and ear canal close fit to make sure the earphones fit perfectly. It has a lightweight body. It has dual microphones that can accurately pick up human voices.

For audio, Huawei FreeBuds 4i have 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm for clear and transparent vocals. They come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Playback pauses when the earbuds are taken out, and resumes once they are placed back in. They can be controlled via touch controls on the side of the earbuds for things like play/pause and answering or ending calls.

Further, the FreeBuds 4i pairs automatically with the smartphone after the first pairing. It has tap control for Play/Pause music and Answer/End calls. One can double-tap on the left or right earbuds to play/pause/change music or for calls. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) can be enabled by long-pressing either of the buds.

As for the battery life, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i have 55mAh batteries in the earbuds and a 215mAh battery in the charging case. The company claims that the earbuds can last 7.5 hours with noise reduction on and 10 hours with noise reduction off. The earbuds take an hour to charge when in the case while the case takes 90 minutes to charge. A ten-minute charge can deliver up to 4 hours of playback.

In terms of dimensions, the FreeBuds 4i measures 37.5mm×23.9mm×21mm and weighs 5.5 grams each while the case weighs 36.5 grams.

