Huawei FreeBuds 3 with open-fit noise cancellation launched India

Huawei has today announced the launch of its latest wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Huawei FreeBuds 3, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 12,990 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon.

The company has also announced some launch offers with the FreeBuds 3. To start with, customers will get Huawei CP61 Wireless Charger with the earbuds and users can avail no-cost EMI starting from Rs 18/day. To recall, the FreeBuds 3 was launched during IFA 2019. The FreeBuds 3 is available in Black, Red and White colour options.

Huawei Freebuds 3 is touted to be the world’s first earbuds by the company with open-fit active noise cancellation with up to 15-decibel ambient noise reduction. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are powered by Kirin A1 chipset.

The earbuds are said to be the first to feature dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1. It comes with Isochronous Dual Channel transmission technology that provides stable wireless connectivity. It features bone conduction technology and there is a bone voice sensor that picks up audio signals more effectively. The FreeBuds 3 housed in a rounded charging case, which is designed to comfortably fit in your pocket and rest easily in the palm of your hand.

With their ergonomic rounded curve and natural open-fit design, the company claims that Huawei FreeBuds 3 earpieces guarantee comfortable and stable wearing, allowing listeners to keep them in the ear for hours at a time.

For audio, it comes armed with a 14mm dynamic driver along with a dedicated tube to deliver extra bass output. In terms of battery, the earbuds last up to 4 hours of music playback on a single charge. The puck-shaped charging case delivers 20 hours of extra battery life.

"Huawei brings a unique offering in this segment with the launch of HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, which is the first Open-fit TWS earbuds to support call noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation. We have ensured that users get an enriched and enhanced listening experience with the TWS technology. We are certain that this device will be a game-changer in the audio device industry in India.” said Spokesperson, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Huawei India.