Huami Zepp Z Smartwatch launched with 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 30 days battery life

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 18, 2020 4:46 pm

The Huami Zepp Z comes with 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, 326ppi pixel density, 550nits max brightness, and 100 percent NTSC colour gamut.
Wearable brand Huami has announced Zepp Z smartwatch. The Huami Zepp Z smartwatch is priced starting at $349 (Rs 25,900 approx.) and available for in the US on the Zepp site. It comes in a single leather brown strap variant.

The Huami Zepp Z comes with 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, 326ppi pixel density, 550nits max brightness, and 100 percent NTSC colour gamut. You can choose from over 50 watch faces. The smartwatch can be paired with handsets that run on Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above. One can pair it with a smartphone using the Zepp app.

The Zepp Z is 5ATM water-resistant as well which means it can withstand water up to 50 meters. The smartwatch comes with 12 sports modes that support walking, cycling, treadmill, swimming, and more.

The wearable packs a 340mAh battery with up to 30 days of basic usage and up to 15 days for typical usage. It takes 2.5 hours to charge the smartwatch completely. It measures at 46.3x46.3x10.75mm. Zepp Z supports Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and supports 58 offline basic voice commands.

 
Huami Zepp Z also features SpO2 sensor which can measure oxygen levels or oxygen saturation in your blood, 24x7 heart rate monitoring and Personal Activity Intelligence {PAI) health assessment. It has a PPG bio tracking sensor, optical sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, barometer, accelerometer and an ambient light sensor as well.

There are three buttons on the watch. The top button is called the health button which can provide quick access to measure heart rate, SpO2 level, or stress level. The Classic Crown is used for navigating the watch. It also has a linear motor for haptic feedback. The wearable comes integrated with GPS and GLONASS.

