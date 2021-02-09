Advertisement

HTC Wildfire E Lite announced with 5.45-inch display, dual rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 09, 2021 4:38 pm

HTC Wildfire E Lite is backed up by 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition).
HTC has launched a new smartphone - Wildfire E Lite smartphone in the Wildfire series in South Africa and Russia. The device comes with a 5.45-inch display, Helio A20 SoC, and runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.

 

HTC Wildfire E Lite Pricing

 

The HTC E Lite is priced at 1,549 South African Rand (Rs 7,630 approx.) in South Africa and RUB 7,790 (roughly Rs. 7,600) in Russia. The phone comes in a single Black colour.

HTC Wildfire E Lite Specifications

 

HTC Wildfire E Lite features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 1.8GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A20. It has 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and expandable memory upto 256GB with microSD.

For the optics, it has a dual rear camera setup with 8-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 0.3-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.8 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in addition to AI face unlock.

HTC Wildfire E Lite is backed up by 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition). Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the phone are 147.86 x 71.4 x 8.9mm and it weighs 160 grams.

