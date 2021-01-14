Advertisement

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G smartphone launched with quad cameras, 5000mAh battery and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2021 10:44 am

HTC has quietly launched a new smartphone in the industry targeted at the lower mid-range segment and the device is called the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G.
HTC has released a new smartphone in Taiwan that is segmented in the lower mid-range section and is called the HTC Desire 21 Pro. The device comes with a price tag of TWD$11,990 which translates to approx Rs 31,300.

 

The device is available for pre-order in Taiwan so one can place their order if they are in the country and they will get the device by 21st of January. There's no information on international availability yet but HTC might unveil that soon as well. 

 

HTC Desire 21 Pro Specifications 

 

HTC Desire 21 Pro

 

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and also has HDR 10 support. The display has a centered punch-hole on the top housing the front camera of the device. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G processor that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is also expandable with the help of a MicroSD card. 

 

For the optics, the device features a quad camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera with AI Scene Detection, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 118-degree FOV, a 40mm 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16MP camera for handling selfies and video calls. 

 

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support but comes with a lower wattage charger in the box.

 

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Dual-band Wifi, GPS. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more. 

