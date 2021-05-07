Advertisement

HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO PC launched with AI Noise Reduction feature

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2021 5:49 pm

Latest News

HP has launched the EliteOne 800 G8 AIO PC as the World’s First Commercial AIO PC With AI-Based Noise Reduction
Advertisement

HP has launched the HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One (AIO) PC that is aimed for those who work in a hybrid work environment. It is the first HP PC that can filter over 350 million types of voices and noises, and the world's first commercial AIO PC with AI-based noise reduction, with the world's first commercial AIO PC with presence awareness that helps keep data secure.

 

HP also launched other commercial PCs including the HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini Business PC, HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Small Form Factor Business PC, and HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Tower Business PC. These PCs will be available in select countries in May. As for the HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO, the PC will be made available for purchase later this month in certain countries. However, there's no word on the pricing yet for any of the computers launched.

 

The HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO PC is available in two screen sizes - 23.8-inch or a 27-inch model. The PC also has an integrated pop-up camera. It comes equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core processor. The PC supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 6TB of SSD storage (via Digital Trends).

 

Advertisement

You get a 5MP optional front camera that can frame user movements and also has auto-scene detection. Along with this, you also get Bang&Olufsen speakers equipped in the chin. 

 

The laptop has AI-based noise reduction that filters not only outbound noise, but inbound noise as well. This is the first HP PC with this enhanced experience and can filter over 350 million types of voices and noises. HP Dynamic Voice Leveling automatically adjusts the volume on voice to maintain consistent volume whether near or far from the microphone.

 

Users can optimize how they work in shared spaces. HP Run Quiet Design finely tunes the fans to keep systems running quiet and cool, minimizing distractions for users and those around them. 

 

One also gets the HP Manageability Integration Kit that shortens the amount of time needed to set up PCs and allows IT to better manage the devices once deployed. HP Patch Assistant enables automation of software updates based on a schedule set by IT, with no end user dependency. 

HP Chromebook 11a launched in India with up to 16 hours of battery life

HP Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, Pavilion 15 laptops launched in India

HP introduces all-new Smart Tank series of printers in India

HP announces 5 new chromebooks under Education Edition models

CES 2021: HP reveals new ProBook range of Laptops along with a curved monitor

HP expands its Elite, Envy range of laptops along with TWS earbuds, Elite Folio Tablet PC at CES 2021

Latest News from HP

You might like this

Tags: HP

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ROG launches ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 Gaming Desktops in India

CES 2021: LG unveils UltraGear Gaming Monitors, LG UltraWide Monitor and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies