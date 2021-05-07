HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO PC launched with AI Noise Reduction feature

HP has launched the EliteOne 800 G8 AIO PC as the World’s First Commercial AIO PC With AI-Based Noise Reduction

HP has launched the HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One (AIO) PC that is aimed for those who work in a hybrid work environment. It is the first HP PC that can filter over 350 million types of voices and noises, and the world's first commercial AIO PC with AI-based noise reduction, with the world's first commercial AIO PC with presence awareness that helps keep data secure.

HP also launched other commercial PCs including the HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini Business PC, HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Small Form Factor Business PC, and HP EliteDesk 800 G8 Tower Business PC. These PCs will be available in select countries in May. As for the HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO, the PC will be made available for purchase later this month in certain countries. However, there's no word on the pricing yet for any of the computers launched.

The HP EliteOne 800 G8 AIO PC is available in two screen sizes - 23.8-inch or a 27-inch model. The PC also has an integrated pop-up camera. It comes equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core processor. The PC supports up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 6TB of SSD storage (via Digital Trends).

You get a 5MP optional front camera that can frame user movements and also has auto-scene detection. Along with this, you also get Bang&Olufsen speakers equipped in the chin.

The laptop has AI-based noise reduction that filters not only outbound noise, but inbound noise as well. This is the first HP PC with this enhanced experience and can filter over 350 million types of voices and noises. HP Dynamic Voice Leveling automatically adjusts the volume on voice to maintain consistent volume whether near or far from the microphone.

Users can optimize how they work in shared spaces. HP Run Quiet Design finely tunes the fans to keep systems running quiet and cool, minimizing distractions for users and those around them.

One also gets the HP Manageability Integration Kit that shortens the amount of time needed to set up PCs and allows IT to better manage the devices once deployed. HP Patch Assistant enables automation of software updates based on a schedule set by IT, with no end user dependency.