How to use Gmail without internet to access emails?

Internet is what is needed to access most of the features available on devices such as computers and smartphones. It is also needed to access emails and in some circumstances, one may get stuck in a situation where internet isn’t present, depriving them of accessing important mails. To solve the issue, Gmail has come up with a feature using which one can access their emails without using the internet. Here’s how you can enable tfmail without internet to access emails:

Step 1

On your PC, go to gmail.com via the Chrome browser. Do note that an incognito window won’t work so you’ll have to open the website in a normal tab.

Step 2

Click on the ’Gear’ icon at the top and tap on ’See all Settings’.

Step 3

Now go to the ‘Offline’ section and select ’Enable offline mail’.

Step 4

Now, choose your settings, such as how many days of messages you want to sync and click Save changes.

This was how you can enable Gmail to work without internet. The feature can really come in handy when you don’t have access to online services. Google also notes that you should bookmark the mail.google.com link in the Chrome browser to easily access the Gmail offline feature. Lastly, the company says that when you send emails offline, your email goes into a new “Outbox” folder and gets sent as soon as you go back online.

Meanwhile, Google recently launched the battery-powered Nest cam in India in partnership with Tata Play. The Google Nest Cam (battery) is priced at Rs 11,999 and comes with a rechargeable battery that allows easy installation inside or outside the home. There’s improved detection which allows for accurate alerts and functions with three types of objects – person, vehicle and animals. Activity Zones and 3 hours of event video history and more.