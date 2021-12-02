How to get a Duplicate Aadhar Card?

An Aadhaar card is an essential document for any person in India if they want to avail of government services. It is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India and is a 12 digit individual identification number issued on behalf of the Government of India.

Aadhar card should be kept in safe custody. However, if you have lost or misplaced your original Aadhar card, you can quickly get a duplicate copy of your Aadhar card without any hassle. The Reprint Aadhar facility is a simple procedure offered by UIDAI to get a duplicate Aadhar Card.

In this article, we will tell you all about Aadhar Card, where all it is used and how you will get a duplicate Aadhaar Card if you have lost it.

What is Aadhar Card?

An Aadhaar card is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the UIDAI to the residents of India. The number is allotted to a person after satisfying the verification process laid down by the Authority of India. It serves as a primary document for identification proof and address proof anywhere in India.

One thing to note is that Aadhaar is not a citizenship document. The Aadhaar number is a proof of identity only that can be used across India.

Why is Aadhar Card important?

Every resident of India, from a child to adult is eligible for an Aadhaar card. For adults, there is an Aadhaar card while for children below five years, there is Baal Aadhaar. Once the child is over five years of age, the Aadhaar card need to be updated. Apart from Indians, NRIs and foreigners are also eligible for the Aadhaar. Provided, they should be staying in India for more than 12 months.

Using Aadhar card, a person in India can avail of all government subsidies for which he/she is eligible. For this, they only need to produce their Aadhaar card. Government of India directly reach residents of the country in delivery of various subsidies, benefits and services by using the resident’s Aadhaar number only.

An Aadhar Card can be used to obtain a passport, opening Bank Account, LPG Subsidy, disbursing Provident Fund, investing in fixed deposit, mutual funds among others. Once the card is issued, its validity remains for lifetime.

How to Get Duplicate Aadhaar Card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UIDAI uidai.gov.in

Step 2: You can either select Aadhar Number(UID) or Enrolment Number(EID).

Step 3: Enter your Full Name, e-mail address and Mobile Number.

Step 4: Enter the 4 digit security code displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click on the OTP button and you will receive an OTP on the email ID or the mobile number

Step 6: Enter the OTP in the space provided

Step 7: Click on the “Verify OTP” button and you will receive a message with Your Aadhar Enrollment Number.

Step 8: After getting the Aadhaar number or enrolment id, go to UIDAI official website for generating your Aadhar as a PDF file.

Step 9: Enter your details

Step 10: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number

Step 11: Enter your OTP and click on “Validate and Generate”

Step 12: You can download this and print it

How to Get Aadhaar Card Reprinted?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UIDAI uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Order Aadhaar Reprint” under the Get Aadhaar section

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number (UID) or Enrollment ID (EID)

Step 4: Enter the given security code

Step 5: Click on Send OTP

Step 6: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number

Step 7: Check the Terms & Conditions checkbox at the next page and click on Submit.

Step 8: Choose your suitable payment option, and pay the required fees

Step 9: Download and save the acknowledgement receipt

Step 10: After successful payment, your Aadhaar card will be printed and sent to you