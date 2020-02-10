  • 14:04 Feb 10, 2020

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch, Band 5 fitness band price slashed in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2020 1:14 pm

The brand has slashed the price of Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 5 in the country.
Honor has announced a price cut on its two wearable devices. The brand has slashed the price of Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 5 in the country. 

 

The Honor Watch Magic, which was launched in India for Rs 14,999, is now available at a reduced price of Rs 7,999. The smartwatch is available for purchase from Flipkart. Similarly, the Honor Band 5 is now available at a price tag of Rs 2,299 against its original price of Rs 2,599. The fitness band is available for purchase from Amazon and Flipkart. 

 

Recollecting some key specifications, the Honor Watch Magic features a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a screen resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and 326ppi pixel density. The smartwatch comes with biodegradable nylon plastic and it is lightweight. The smartwatch offers 7 days of battery backup with a single charge. 

 

It is loaded with real-time heart-rate sensor along with TruSleep features that provides sleep quality scores based on daily sleeping habits and breathing patterns. The smartwatch comes with the support of 3 satellite positioning systems including GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO. It also features  Accurate Tracking system, Professional Fitness Mentor and more. 

 

 

Coming to Honor Band 5, it comes with 0.95-inch AMOLED (240 x 120 Pixels) colour display with 282 PPI and 2.5D glass on top. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running Android and iOS. The device is capable of delivering 14 days of battery life in normal usage condition. It has a blood oxygen level sensor which can measure your blood SpO2 levels, indicating the level of oxygen in your blood. The Band 5 is made up of Silicone material and weighs 22.7 grams.

