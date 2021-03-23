Honor V40 Lite announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Dimensity 800U

Honor V40 Lite has a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Honor has today announced the Honor V40 Lite smartphone in China. The phone is priced at 2999 Yuan (Rs 33,00 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256G storage variant is priced at 3299 yuan (Rs 36,600 approx.). It comes in Black, Green, and Silver colours.

Honor V40 Lite Specs

The Honor V40 Lite has a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

On the camera part, it has a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens along with an LED flash. For the front, it has a single 32MP primary shooter for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 based Magic UI 4.0 out of the box.



The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C.