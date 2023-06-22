Honor Pad X8 arrives in a new variant in India: All details

Honor launched the Pad X8 in India earlier this year in a 3GB + 32GB version and now, the brand has unveiled a new variant of the same tablet with more RAM and storage. The Pad X8 is a budget tablet offering in India that has a MediaTek Helio processor, FHD+ screen and more.

Honor Pad X8: Price

The Honor Pad X8 is now available in a 4GB + 64GB version that comes in Blue Hour colour and will be available from Amazon.in at an introductory price of Rs 11,999 starting today. As a part of the limited-period launch offer, buyers get a free flip cover with the device. The Honor Pad X8 3GB + 32GB trim is already on sale on Amazon.in for Rs 10,999.

Honor Pad X8: Specifications

The Honor Pad X8 has a 7.55mm aluminum alloy body and sports a 10.1-inch (1920×1200 pixel) FHD IPS LCD display with a 224 PPI and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, with expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD.

The Pad X8 runs on Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 and has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front facing sensor, both of which have f/2.2 aperture. Furthermore, it employs 1620 dual large-amplitude speakers, with a 2.2cc large sound cavity, and supports HONOR Histen sound effects.

It packs a 5100mAh battery. Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.