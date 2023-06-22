HomeNewsHonor Pad X8 arrives in a new variant in India: All details

Honor Pad X8 arrives in a new variant in India: All details

Honor Pad X8 has now been launched in India in a new configuration, that has more RAM and storage than before.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Honor Pad X8 4GB/64GB

Highlights

  • Honor Pad X8 has been launched in India
  • Honor Pad X8 has a single rear camera
  • Honor Pad X8 now has up to 64GB storage

Honor launched the Pad X8 in India earlier this year in a 3GB + 32GB version and now, the brand has unveiled a new variant of the same tablet with more RAM and storage. The Pad X8 is a budget tablet offering in India that has a MediaTek Helio processor, FHD+ screen and more.

Honor Pad X8: Price

The Honor Pad X8 is now available in a 4GB + 64GB version that comes in Blue Hour colour and will be available from Amazon.in at an introductory price of Rs 11,999 starting today. As a part of the limited-period launch offer, buyers get a free flip cover with the device. The Honor Pad X8 3GB + 32GB trim is already on sale on Amazon.in for Rs 10,999.

Honor Pad X8: Specifications

The Honor Pad X8 has a 7.55mm aluminum alloy body and sports a 10.1-inch (1920×1200 pixel) FHD IPS LCD display with a 224 PPI and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, with expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD.

The Pad X8 runs on Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 and has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front facing sensor, both of which have f/2.2 aperture. Furthermore, it employs 1620 dual large-amplitude speakers, with a 2.2cc large sound cavity, and supports HONOR Histen sound effects.

It packs a 5100mAh battery. Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.

Also See:

Acer launches new Laptops, Chromebook, Monitors and Air…

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.