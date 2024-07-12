Honor Magic V3, Honor Magic Vs3 Launched With Snapdragon Processors

Honor has announced the launch of two new foldables in China, including the Honor Magic V3 and the Magic Vs3. The Magic V3 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood with a display that can reac up to 5000 nits of peak HDR brightness. The Vs3, on the other hand, offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor under the hood.

Honor Magic V3: Specifications, Price

The Honor Magic V3’s 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 8,999 (approx Rs 1,03,600) in China. The 16GB + 512GB model costs CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,15,100), while the 16GB RAM variant with 1TB of storage costs CNY 10,999 (approx Rs 1,26,600).

The Honor Magic V3 is just 9.2mm thin when folded and 4.35mm when unfolded. has a 6.43-inches outer cover screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a Resolution of 2376 x 1060 pixels, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness and 4320Hz PWM Dimming. It is protected with Glory Rhino glass.

The inner LTPO OLED panel is 7.92-inches in size with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2344 x 2156 pixels resolution. Both displays carry support for 10-bit color depth and can cover up to 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s stylus support for both the displays.

Under the hood, the smartphone houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. On the software front, it boots Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0.1.

The device features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS, a 40MP f/2.2 ultra-wide unit with Autofocus and macro mode support, and a 50MP telephoto snapper with OIS and f/3.0 aperture. Further, it has a pair of 20MP f/2.2 shooters, one in the inner screen and one in the outer cover display.

Connectivity options on the handset include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, IR blaster, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-C). Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, dual stereo speakers with support for DTS: X Ultra and 3 microphones. Finally, the device packs a 5,150mAh battery and suppprts 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset is also IPX8 rated.

Honor Magic Vs3: Specifications, Price

The Magic Vs3 is priced at CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 80,600) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are priced at CNY 7,699 (approx Rs 88,600) and CNY 8,699 (approx Rs 1,00,100), respectively.

The Honor Magic Vs3 also has a 6.43-inches LTPO OLED outer cover screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a Resolution of 2376 x 1060 pixels, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 2500 nits peak brightness and 3840Hz PWM Dimming. It also supports Dolby Vision.

The inner panel is 7.92-inches in size with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2344 x 2156 pixels resolution. Both displays carry support for 10-bit color depth and can cover up to 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s stylus support for both the displays.

Under the hood, the smartphone houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It comes with a Dual TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) Security System co-developed with Qualcomm for hardware-level security. On the software front, it boots Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0.1. In addition, it packs up to 16GB storage and up to 1TB of storage.

The device features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 40MP f/2.2 ultra-wide unit with Autofocus and macro mode support, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 5x Optical Zoom and f/3.4 aperture. Further, it has a 16MP f/2.2 shooter each on the inner and outer screens.

Connectivity options on the handset include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, IR Blaster, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-C). Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, dual stereo speakers with support for DTS: X Ultra and 3 microphones. Finally, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery and suppprts 66W wired charging paired with 50W wireless charging.