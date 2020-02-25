  • 12:38 Feb 25, 2020

Honor Magic Earbuds announced with hybrid noise canceling

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 11:45 am

Honor Magic Earbuds will be available globally including India from April this year.
Honor has announced Honor Magic Earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Technology. They are priced at 129 Euros which is approx. Rs 10,080 and they come in Pearl White and Robin Egg Blue colours. Honor Magic Earbuds will be available globally including India from April this year.

The Honor Magic Earbuds come with a 10mm driver to deliver exceptional bass quality for music lovers. They work via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to connect to devices along with support for A2DP 1.3, HFP 1.6 and AVRCP 1.5. The product comes with triple-microphone noise cancellation.

 

Each earphone has three Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) silicon microphones that support voice call noise cancellation. But there's no active noise cancellation for when you are listening to music.

They are powered by a 37mAh battery each and weigh just 5.4 grams. The charging case weighs in at 51 grams and carries a 410mAh battery to charge the earbuds. The company claims to offer three and half hours of non-stop music playback and 13 hours playback with charging case. It takes around 1.5 hours to charge the case over the USB-C connector.

Dimensions wise, the earphone measures 1.8 mm x 23.7 mm x 19.8 mm and 80.7 mm x 35.4 mm x 29.2 mm for charging case. The weight is 5.4 g of each earbud while the charging case is 51 grams. Furthermore, the earphones support touch controls such as double-tapping, which can be configured in the AI Life app.




